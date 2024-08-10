Paris Olympics 2024: India’s full schedule

Paris: India’s medal tally at the ongoing Paris Olympics is six (one silver and five bronze). Yesterday, Aman Sehrawat won a bronze medal in wrestling. Aman became India’s youngest ever Olympic medallist by clinching the 57kg free-style category bronze.

Before him, P V Sindhu held the title of being India’s youngest Olympic podium finisher after she claimed a silver in the 2016 Games at the age of 21 years, one month and 14 days.

Have a look at India’s schedule for August 10 at Paris Olympics –

GOLF

Women’s Individual Final

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar – 12:30 pm

WRESTLING

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Pre-quarterfinal

Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Nagy (Hungary) – 2.51 pm