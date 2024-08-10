Police seizes drugs worth Rs 120 crore

Guwahati: In a joint operation, the Assam Police and the Special Task Force (STF) seized drugs worth over Rs 120 crore from two locations in the state’s Karimganj and Cachar districts. The authorities arrested four individuals for their alleged involvement in a drug syndicate. The accused have been identified as Noimul Haque, Fuzail Ahmed, Atiqur Rahman alias Atik, and Jagajit Deb Barma alias Barman.

‘Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 3,50,000 Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin from 100 soap cases, which were found inside the ‘secret chambers’ of a 12-wheeler truck. The value of the seized drugs in Karimganj district is around Rs 115 crore’ , Assam Police IG Parthasarathi Mahanta said in a statement.

In another recovery in the neighboring Cachar district, police seized 18,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 5.5 crore at Kathal Road in Silchar.