Strong earthquake strikes off northern Japan

Tokyo: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8-magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Hokkaido in northern Japan on Saturday. But, no tsunami warning was issued.

Yesterday, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa, south of Tokyo. It has a depth of 10 km, the epicenter was located off the western Kanagawa prefecture at a latitude of 35.4 degrees north and a longitude of 139.2 degrees east. On Thursday, two powerful earthquake shattered Japan. The powerful earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.9 and 7.1 struck the southwestern islands of Kyushu and Shikoku in Japan.

Also Read: India’s equity mutual fund inflows dips in July

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year.

On January 1, a 7.6-sized jolt and powerful aftershocks hit the Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast, killing at least 318 people, toppling buildings and knocking out roads. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.