12 Passengers jump from train in Panic

Twelve passengers were injured on Sunday, August 11, after they jumped from a slow-moving train near Bilpur, Uttar Pradesh, in a panic triggered by fumes from a fire extinguisher inside a coach. The incident occurred in the general coach of the Howrah-Amritsar Mail during the morning hours, as the train approached Bilpur station in the Moradabad division, according to Northern Railway officials.

The situation escalated when fumes began filling the coach, leading passengers to believe a fire had broken out. In response, some passengers pulled the emergency chain, causing the train to slow down. Fearing for their lives, several passengers jumped from the moving train before it fully stopped, resulting in injuries to twelve people. Initial reports suggest that miscreants or unruly passengers had tampered with a fire extinguisher, creating the false impression of a fire.

Railway medical teams promptly attended to the injured passengers, and an investigation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is underway to determine the exact cause and identify those responsible. The incident has raised concerns about passenger safety and underscores the need for better awareness and preparedness in such situations. Indian Railways, in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police, continues to work on enhancing safety and security measures.