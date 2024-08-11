CBI files FIRs against 10 call centers following complaints from Amazon and Microsoft

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered FIRs against 10 call centers following complaints from Amazon and Microsoft, accusing them of scamming customers under the guise of providing technical support and enticing them with offers for plan upgrades. The CBI’s action stems from complaints filed by the two tech giants, with five of the implicated call centers appearing in both cases.

The FIRs, which were filed on October 4 last year but recently made public by a special court, reveal that these call centers targeted foreign customers. They allegedly charged fees for fake technical assistance when customers tried to activate Amazon devices like the Fire Stick. Similarly, in the case of Microsoft, the call centers are accused of sending fraudulent “pop-up” messages that prompted victims to call for help, only to be duped by the operators.

These call centers reportedly exploited customers’ concerns about their devices and computers, manipulating them into paying for unnecessary services. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the fraud and bring the perpetrators to justice.