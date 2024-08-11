Centre Launches Campaign to Eliminate Elephantiasis in 6 Endemic Districts

The Indian government has launched a nationwide campaign to eliminate lymphatic filariasis, a parasitic disease also known as elephantiasis, by 2027. The campaign aims to target 771 blocks in six endemic districts across Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh through door-to-door administration of preventive medications.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, launched the second phase of the bi-annual Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures such as avoiding mosquito bites and consuming anti-filarial medicines to stop the transmission of the disease.

Lymphatic filariasis is a priority disease reported in 345 districts across 20 states and Union Territories, with 90% of the disease burden contributed by eight states. The government is committed to eliminating the disease by 2027, three years ahead of the global target, and is also working on developing a vaccine for lymphatic filariasis.