Former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh passes away

Former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night at the age of 93 after a prolonged illness, according to family sources. He had been receiving treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near Delhi for the past few weeks. Singh, a seasoned diplomat and prolific author, was born in 1931 in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and brought a wealth of experience to his political career. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1984 for his contributions to the nation.

Singh served as India’s External Affairs Minister from 2004 to 2005 during the UPA-I government led by then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Throughout his distinguished career, he held several key positions, including serving as ambassador to Pakistan and working closely with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1966 to 1971. His son was present at the hospital, and other family members are expected to arrive from Rajasthan for the last rites in Delhi.

In addition to his political and diplomatic achievements, Singh was also an accomplished author. His works include “The Legacy of Nehru: A Memorial Tribute,” “My China Diary 1956-88,” and his autobiography, “One Life is Not Enough.” Tributes have poured in for Singh, with veteran politician Randeep Surjewala expressing his condolences on social media, praising Singh’s legacy and offering support to his family during this difficult time.