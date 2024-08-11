Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accused the US of attempting to oust her from power due to her refusal to hand over control of Saint Martin Island, which she claims would have allowed the US to dominate the Bay of Bengal. Hasina resigned to avoid violence and expressed regret over the attacks on her party members. She also denied labeling student protesters as “Razakars” and accused conspirators of manipulating them to destabilize the nation.

Intelligence sources allege that the US and UK played significant roles in the crisis leading to Hasina’s resignation, including orchestrating a social media campaign against her and spreading false narratives to undermine her government. Hasina has also criticized the US for allegedly aiming to establish a military base in Bangladesh and create a Christian state similar to East Timor.

The situation is reportedly part of a larger geopolitical strategy to involve India in conflicts with neighboring countries, including Myanmar, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and China, with Pakistan’s ISI also playing a significant role. The US allegedly fabricated concerns about election fairness and imposed sanctions on Bangladesh’s RAB over human rights abuses as part of this strategy.