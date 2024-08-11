Heavy rainfall expected in Kerala; Orange alert for two districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Kerala over the next five days, starting Saturday (Aug 10). An orange alert has been declared for Palakkad and Malappuram districts today (Aug 11), while Pathanamthitta and Idukki will be under an orange alert on August 12. On August 13, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts will also be under orange alert, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts today; for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts on August 12; for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts on August 13; and for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts on August 14. The yellow alert signifies the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall.

Isolated thunderstorms accompanied by rain are also expected in the state, with strong winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h, possibly up to 50 km/h, from today (Aug 10) through August 13.

The IMD has issued special advisories for the public, particularly those in coastal areas, urging them to remain vigilant due to the risk of sea incursion. Residents in danger zones should be ready to relocate if necessary. The public is advised to secure fishing equipment, be prepared to move from houses with weak roofs or structures, and ensure that hazardous trees, posts, or boards in public or private spaces are secured or removed. Authorities should be notified of any potential dangers, and those in disaster-prone areas are encouraged to prepare an emergency kit immediately.