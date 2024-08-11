IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in 11 States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several states, including Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, predicting heavy rainfall on August 11. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Delhi NCR, forecasting showers throughout the day. The IMD expects a continuation of wet spells over the next five days, with light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy downpours in various regions.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in several states, including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh, until August 16. Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh can expect similar rainfall on August 11 and again from August 14 to 16. Punjab and Haryana will likely experience rainfall on August 11, with Haryana also forecasted to have showers on August 14. Uttarakhand is expected to receive very heavy rainfall on August 11, while Rajasthan will experience heavy rains until August 14.

The IMD also predicts light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers in other regions, including Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Maharashtra. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states until August 16. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe can expect scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated very heavy rainfall predicted from August 11 to 13.