India’s SSN Project Close to Government Approval, Aiming to Boost Naval Power

The Indian government is expected to approve the construction of an indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, known as the Submersible Ship Nuclear (SSN), by the end of this year, with the aim of bolstering the country’s naval strength. This move is seen as crucial in light of China’s rapidly expanding naval capabilities, including its aircraft carrier fleet. According to sources within the defense establishment, the SSN is essential for providing a credible and survivable deterrent against potential adversaries, particularly given the increasing presence of Chinese military assets in the Indian Ocean region since 2008.

The SSN project is expected to have strong support from the top leadership, with the submarine being developed using 90 percent indigenous content. The remaining components will be sourced externally to maintain viability. The need for SSNs has become increasingly urgent as China’s naval capabilities continue to grow at a remarkable pace. Chinese warships, including attack submarines and survey vessels, have been actively operating in the Indian Ocean, gathering hydrological data and asserting their presence, prompting India to strengthen its naval defenses.

India’s focus on the SSN project is part of a broader strategy to enhance its naval deterrence, particularly in response to the potential threat posed by Chinese aircraft carriers in the region. SSNs, which can remain submerged for nearly a month, are considered vital for maintaining a strong defensive posture. While India already possesses nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) that support its “no first use” nuclear policy, the addition of SSNs will further solidify the country’s naval capabilities and strategic deterrence.