Kerala govt allocates Rs. 50 Cr to SupplyCo for paddy procurement

The Kerala state government has allocated Rs 50 crore to the State Civil Supplies Corporation (SupplyCo) for paddy procurement in the ongoing season. Announced by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, this allocation aims to ensure that farmers receive timely payments, despite a central government payment backlog of Rs 207 crore.

Unlike many other states, Kerala pays its farmers immediately upon paddy delivery, without waiting for the central support price. This practice ensures that farmers are promptly compensated for their produce, making Kerala’s system one of the most supportive in the country.

Additionally, under the Paddy Refinance Scheme (PRS), farmers receive payment through bank loans, which the state government repays, covering both the principal and interest. This scheme, unique to Kerala, relieves farmers of financial burdens and underscores the state’s commitment to supporting its agricultural sector by providing fair and timely compensation.