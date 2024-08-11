Medicos announce pan-India indefinite strike

A tragic incident at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, where a female resident doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on the premises, has triggered a nationwide response among the medical community. Resident doctors across India have declared an indefinite strike in solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal, with major medical institutions in Delhi, including Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and others, boycotting routine services from Monday. While emergency services will continue, doctors are abstaining from elective procedures such as outpatient department (OPD) services. The protest, initially confined to West Bengal, has now spread across the country with the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) expressing support and demanding justice and security for healthcare workers.

The strike has garnered widespread backing from states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. FORDA has communicated with the Ministry of Health, urging for the prevention of police brutality against protesting doctors and the implementation of strict protocols to safeguard healthcare professionals. The association’s president, Aviral Mathur, emphasized that the decision to strike was made reluctantly but was necessary to ensure justice and safety for doctors, particularly women, who now fear for their safety while at work. The strike is seen as a crucial stand to protect the future security of all healthcare workers.

In response to the incident, doctors in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu are considering joining the strike, with decisions expected soon. Autonomous institutions like AIIMS in Delhi and GIPMER in Pondicherry have not yet announced a strike but are holding candlelight vigils to show support. Dr. Sarvesh Pandey, Vice President of FORDA, mentioned that some states might begin with symbolic protests, such as wearing black ribbons, before deciding on full participation. The Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association has also condemned the incident and threatened to join the protest if immediate action is not taken against the perpetrators.