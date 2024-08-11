Paris 2024: Akhmed Tazhudinov clinches gold in men’s 97kg freestyle wrestling

Akhmed Tazhudinov secured a gold medal in the men’s 97 kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics on Sunday (August 11) by pinning Georgia’s Givi Matcharashvili midway through the first round. The 21-year-old’s decisive victory made him Bahrain’s second Olympic champion at the Paris Games, following Winfred Yavi’s triumph in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

In the earlier bronze medal matches for the 97 kg category, Azerbaijan’s Magomedkhan Magomedov defeated Ukraine’s Murazi Mchedlidze with technical superiority, while Iran’s Amiral Azarpira overcame USA’s Kyle Snyder, who was striving for his third consecutive Olympic medal after gold in Rio 2016 and silver in Tokyo 2020. Additionally, Japan’s Kotaro Kiyooka won gold in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling, with Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili taking silver. The bronze medals in this category were awarded to Puerto Rico’s Sebastian Rivera and Albania’s Islam Dudaev.

India concluded its wrestling campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals—one silver and five bronze. Notably, Aman Sehrawat won a bronze in the men’s 57 kg freestyle wrestling, becoming the seventh Indian to win an Olympic wrestling medal. The country’s only silver came from Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, while shooter Manu Bhaker made history by earning two bronze medals in the women’s 10m pistol and 10m pistol mixed team events.