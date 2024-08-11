Paris Olympics 2024: Closing ceremony schedule and viewing details

The Paris Olympics 2024 is set to conclude with a grand closing ceremony at Stade de France on Sunday. The event will feature a parade of flags and athletes, along with performances by Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and H.E.R. Leading the Indian contingent in the ceremony will be flag bearers PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker. Sreejesh, a celebrated hockey goalkeeper, recently retired after securing India’s bronze medal win over Spain, while Bhaker made history as the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Olympic Games.

The closing ceremony will include several traditional elements, such as the entrance of the host country’s head of state and the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach. The national anthem of the host nation will be played, followed by the parade of flags and athletes. Additionally, the ceremony will feature the handover of the Olympic flag to the next host city, Los Angeles, and conclude with the extinguishing of the Olympic flame.

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, August 12. Viewers in India can watch the live telecast on the Sports 18 network or stream the event live through the JioCinema website and app.