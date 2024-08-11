Paris Olympics 2024: Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker named flag bearers for closing ceremony

The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony, set to take place at Stade de France at 12:30 am IST on Monday, August 12, will see India’s celebrated hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and star shooter Manu Bhaker leading the Indian contingent as flag bearers. India’s campaign concluded on Saturday with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, and Reetika Hooda wrapping up their events. The nation finished the Games with a total of six medals, including one silver and five bronze.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha highlighted Sreejesh’s selection as both an emotional and popular choice within the leadership, including Chef de Mission Gagan Narang and the entire Indian contingent. Sreejesh, who has served Indian hockey for over two decades, retired from the sport after securing a bronze medal in a 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday. Neeraj Chopra, originally considered for the honor, graciously suggested Sreejesh’s name, emphasizing his deep respect for the veteran goalkeeper’s contribution to Indian sport.

Manu Bhaker was previously named the female flag bearer after becoming the first athlete from Independent India to win two medals in a single Olympic Games, securing bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. India’s other medalists include Swapnil Kusale in shooting and Aman Sehrawat in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling.