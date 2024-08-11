Wayanad landslide: Body parts found, 130 still missing

Search and rescue operations in Wayanad resumed on Sunday, with two body parts recovered as part of a large-scale effort to locate over 130 people still missing after the devastating landslide. The operation involves police, fire and rescue teams, volunteers, youth groups, and survivors, with the search concentrated in six zones including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Punchirimattam, and along the Chaliyar river. Special teams, including cadaver dogs, have been deployed in Soochipara and Kanthanpara to locate bodies trapped under debris.

The search efforts, which began on Friday, were briefly interrupted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the affected areas. During his visit, Modi reviewed the ongoing rescue efforts, pledged government support for relief and rehabilitation, and interacted with survivors. He emphasized the nation’s commitment to aiding the survivors, particularly children who have lost their parents, and assured that the government would provide full cooperation once the state submits detailed plans for rebuilding infrastructure.

The state government has requested Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre for rehabilitation efforts, with Revenue Minister K. Rajan reporting losses of Rs 1,200 crore in the region. The district administration has released a draft list indicating that 130 people are still missing, with government sources confirming that the landslide has claimed 229 lives so far.