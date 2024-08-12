Commodity Market: Gold price surge again

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged again in Kerala. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 51,760, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6445, up by Rs 25. Yesterday, gold price remain unchanged at Rs 51,560 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat today at Rs 69,800 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.14% or Rs 95. Silver futures were trading at Rs 80,290/kg, down by 0.31% or Rs 253. On Friday, gold futures settled at Rs 69,895 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.27% while silver futures settled at Rs 80,543 per kilogram with a loss of 0.09%.

In global markets, price of spot gold were little changed at $2,425.94 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $2,464.80. Spot silver fell 0.6% to $27.29 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $923.20and palladium was nearly unchanged at $905.00 .