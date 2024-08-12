Delhi CM Kejriwal Challenges CBI Arrest in Excise Policy Case in SC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the Supreme Court for relief from his detention, challenging both his arrest and the remand orders related to the Delhi excise policy case. His petition, submitted on Monday, contests the Delhi High Court’s decision that upheld his arrest and the CBI’s authority to detain him, arguing that the grounds for his detention are insufficient.

Kejriwal’s plea follows the high court’s ruling on August 5, which supported the CBI’s actions by confirming there was adequate evidence to justify his detention. The Supreme Court, with Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud potentially presiding, is expected to review Kejriwal’s request for an urgent hearing. This legal move comes after former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was granted bail on August 9, having been detained for 17 months under the same investigation.

Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21, initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and later by the CBI on June 26. Although he was granted interim bail for 21 days in May for Lok Sabha election campaigning and received interim bail from the Supreme Court in July, he remains detained due to the ongoing CBI case.