Delhi HC Grants Interim Protection from Arrest to Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Until August 21

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar until August 21, 2024, amid allegations of cheating and misuse of OBC and disability quotas. This order comes as a reprieve for Khedkar, who faces accusations related to fraud in her civil services examination application.

Justice Subramonium Prasad directed both the Delhi Police and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to respond to Khedkar’s anticipatory bail plea. He remarked that, based on the current details, immediate arrest did not appear necessary. The court’s decision contrasts with the earlier denial of Khedkar’s anticipatory bail by a trial court, which had focused on the severity of the allegations without thoroughly addressing the bail request.

Khedkar challenged the trial court’s decision, claiming an imminent threat of arrest. The High Court’s interim relief allows her to remain free until the next hearing. The court will further review the case on August 21 to decide whether to extend the interim protection or make other determinations about her bail. The trial court had also ordered an investigation into potential internal assistance from UPSC officials and whether others had improperly benefitted from the quotas.