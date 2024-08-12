Five College Students Die in Thiruttani Head-On Collision; Investigation Underway

A tragic accident near Thiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Sunday evening resulted in the deaths of five college students. The students, all from Andhra Pradesh and studying at a private engineering college in the city, were on their way to Ongole for a weekend trip when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck on the Chennai-Tirupati highway. The excessive speed of the multi-utility vehicle caused it to lose control and crash near Ramanjeri village, leading to the fatal incident.

The impact of the collision was severe, instantly killing five students named Yogesh, Chetan, Ramamohan, Nitish, and Nitishkumar. Two other students survived the accident and were quickly transported to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. The police arrived at the scene and managed to rescue the injured survivors.

The KK Chatram police have registered a case regarding the accident, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragic event.