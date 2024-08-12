Foreign investors infuse Rs 6261 crore in Indian debt markets in August

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 6,261 crore rupees into the Indian debt markets in the first seven sessions of August. Meanwhile, FPIs have turned net sellers in the Indian equity markets. As per data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 13,431 crore from equities so far this month (August 1-9). So far this year, FPIs have made a net investment of Rs 22,134 crore in equities.

This comes after two months of consecutive positive investments into the Indian capital markets. FPIs invested 32,365 rupees crore in equities in July, and 26,565 crore rupees in June. Before that, FPIs withdrew 25,586 crore rupees in May and over 8,700 crore rupees in April.

So far this year, they have made a net investment of 1.2 lakh crore rupees into the Indian capital markets. FPIs have invested 22,135 crore rupees in equities and 97,249 crore rupees in debt so far in 2024.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.