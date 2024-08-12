Foreign Portfolio Investors withdrew Rs 13,400 from Indian equities

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers in the Indian equity markets. As per data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 13,431 crore from equities so far this month (August 1-9). So far this year, FPIs have made a net investment of Rs 22,134 crore in equities.

This came following an inflow of Rs 32,365 crore in July and Rs 26,565 crore in June. Before that, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs 8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields.

Also Read: Realme launches new budget 5G smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 6,261 crore in the debt market in August so far. This has taken the tally to Rs 97,249 crore so far in 2024.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.