IMD Forecasts ‘Very Heavy Rainfall’ in These States for 6 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted “very heavy rainfall” over the Western Himalayan region and parts of northeast India for the next six days. States expected to experience these conditions include Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana. According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains in northwest India will likely see intense rainfall today, with a decrease expected afterward. Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for northeast and east India over the next seven days and for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and North Interior Karnataka over the next five days.

The IMD specified that isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh from August 12 to 17; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on August 12 and from August 14 to 17; West Rajasthan from August 12 to 14; and Haryana-Chandigarh from August 12 to 15. Moreover, very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and East Rajasthan on August 12, with scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall likely over West and Central India during the week.

In the northeast, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Bihar from August 11 to 17, with specific dates for other regions including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Jharkhand. Additionally, very heavy rainfall is forecasted for Assam and Meghalaya on August 12, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on August 14, and Bihar on August 12. In the southern region, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and North Interior Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall from August 12 to 15, with particularly intense conditions in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on August 14 and 15.