Independence Day 2024: India based air carrier announces discounted fares: Details

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Vistara Airlines announced discounted fares on both domestic and international flights across all cabin classes. The sale named ‘Freedom Sale’ is launched in celebration of India’s 78th Independence Day.

Vistara’s domestic one-way fares begin at just Rs.1,578 for Economy Class, specifically for the route from Bagdogra to Dibrugarh. Premium Economy fares are available starting at Rs.2,678 for journeys from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Business Class fares on the same route start at Rs. 9,978.

For international destinations, Vistara is offering return fares starting at Rs. 11,978 for Economy Class on flights from Delhi to Kathmandu. Premium Economy travelers can book their tickets starting at Rs. 13,978, while Business Class fares for the same route begin at Rs. 46,978.

To take advantage of these special offers, customers must book their tickets by 11:59 PM on August 15, 2024. The discounted fares are applicable for travel until October 31, 2024.

Tickets can be booked through various channels, including Vistara’s official website ([www.airvistara.com](http://www.airvistara.com)), the airline’s mobile apps on iOS and Android, Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), Vistara’s call centers, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents.

The Freedom Sale is valid on direct flights for one-way and return travel within India in Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class. For international travel, discounted fares are available on select routes to destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bali, Bangkok, Colombo, Dammam, Dhaka, Dubai, Doha, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jeddah, Kathmandu, London, Malé, Mauritius, Muscat, and Singapore, among others.

For domestic routes, the sale fares apply only to the base fare, with additional charges such as convenience fees being added if booked directly through Vistara. International tickets, however, are inclusive of convenience fees.

The sale is on a first-come, first-served basis, and once the discounted seats are sold out, regular fares will apply. This offer cannot be combined with other vouchers, corporate discounts, or Vistara direct benefits. Additionally, the sale does not apply to group or infant bookings. While bookings under the Freedom Sale are non-refundable, taxes and fees are fully refundable.