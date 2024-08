Indian Railways cancels 72 trains: Full list

Mumbai: Indian Railways has cancelled 72 trains that pass between Maharashtra’s Rajnandgaon and Nagpur railway stations. These trains were cancelled due to laying a third track between the stations. For the construction of this line, large-scale pre-interlocking and electronic interlocking work is being done between Rajnandgaon-Kalamna station

Out of these, about 72 trains have been cancelled. The route of 22 has been changed and the route of 6 trains has been shortened.

Trains cancelled:

08711/08712 Dongargarh-Gondia-Dongargarh MEMU Special between August 7-19

08713/08716 Gondia-Itwari-Gondia MEMU Special between August 7-19

08281/08284 Itwari-Tirodi-Tumsar Road MEMU Special between August 7-19

08714/08715 Itwari-Balaghat-Itwari MEMU Special between August 7-19

18239/18240 Korba-Itwari-Korba Express between August 7-19

20825/20826 Bilaspur-Nagpur Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express between August 7-19

08756/08751 Itwari-Ramtek-Itwari MEMU Special from August 7 to 20

08754/08755 Itwari- Ramtek-Itwari MEMU Special from August 7 to 20

12855/12856 Bilaspur-Itwari-Bilaspur Intercity Express from August 7 to 20

11753/11754 Itwari-Rewa-Itwari Express from August 7 to 20

08282/08283 Tirodi-Itwari-Tumsar Road MEMU Special from August 8 to 20

08267/08268 Raipur-Itwari-Raipur MEMU Special from August 6 to 19

18109/18110 Tatanagar-Itwari-Tatanagar Express from August 6-20

11201/11202 Nagpur-Shahdol-Nagpur Express from August 14-20

12834/12833 Howrah-Ahmedabad-Howrah Express from August 10-14

12860/12859 Howrah -Mumbai-Howrah Geetanjali Express from August 5-14

18237/18238 Korba-Amritsar-Korba Chattisgarh Express from August 4 to 17

18030/18029 Shalimar-LTT-Shalimar Express from August 11 to 19

12410/12409 Nizamuddin-Raigarh-Nizamuddin Gondwana Express from August 12 to 19

11756/11755 Rewa- Itwari-Rewa Express from August 13-19

12771/12772 Secunderabad-Raipur-Secunderabad Express from August 7-15

22846/22845 Hatia-Pune-Hatia Express from August 5-11

12880/12879 Bhubaneswar-LTT-Bhubaneswar Express and 22894/22893 Howrah-Sai Nagar-Howrah Express from August 8 to 17

12812/12811 Hatia-LTT-Hatia Express from August 16-18

12442/12441 New Delhi-Bilaspur-New Delhi Rajdhani Express from August 13-15

12222/12221 Howrah-Pune-Howrah Duronto Express from August 15-17

20857/20858 Puri-Sai Nagar Shirdi-Puri Express from August 9 to 18

12993/12994 Puri-Gandhidham-Puri Express from August 16 to 19

22939/22940 Okha-Bilaspur-Okha Express from August 10 to 19

20822/20821 Santragachi-Pune-Santragachi Express from August 17-19

12767/12768 Sahib Nanded-Santragachi-Sahib Nanded Express from August 12-14

2905/22906 Okha-Shalimar-Okha Express from August 18-20

2973/22974 Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham Express from August 14-17

22827/22828 Puri-Surat-Surat Express from August 11 to 13

20823/20824 Puri-Ajmer-Puri Express from August 1 to 13

Short terminated trains:

12105/12106 Mumbai-Gondia-Mumbai Express will be short terminated at Wardha and will not operate between Wardha and Gondia from August 13-19

11039/11040 Kolhapur-Gondia-Kolhapur Express will terminate at Wardha and will operate between Wardha and Gondia from August 12-19

08743/08744 Gondia-Itwari-Gondia Express will be terminated at Kamptee and will not operate between Kamptee and Itwari from August 7-19

Diverted trains:

12807/12808 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam will be diverted from Vijayawada. Will run from Balharshah and Nagpur between August 6-20

20843/20844 Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur Express will run from August 5-17 via Bilaspur, New Katni and Itarsi

20845/ 20846 Bilaspur-Bikaner-Bilaspur Express from August 8-11 via New Katni and Itarsi

12151/12152 LTT-Shalimar-LTT Express from August 8 to 11 via Bhusaval, Itarsi, New Katni and via Bilaspur from August 14-17

22512/22511 Kamakhya-LTT-Kamakhya Express from August 3 via Burdwan, Asansol, New Katni, Itarsi and via Bhusaval from August 10-19

20917/20918 Indore-Puri-Indore Express via Bilaspur, New Katni and Itarsi from August 13-15

22815/22816 Bilaspur Ernakulam-Bilaspur Express via Raipur, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada from August 12-14

22847/22848 Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Express via Vijayawada, Ballarshah, Wardha and Bhusaval from August 18-20

22620/22619 Bilaspur-Tirunelveli-Bilaspur Express will run via Gondia, Nagbhid and Ballarshah from August 11 to 20

22648/22647 Kochuveli-Korba-Kochuveli Express will run via Balharshah, Nagbhid and Gondia from August 12 to 14.