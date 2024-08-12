Kerala Woman Diagnosed with Amoebic Meningoencephalitis

A 24-year-old woman from Navayikulam has been diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala, marking the first case involving a woman in the state. This rare disease, which has previously been reported in six individuals in Thiruvananthapuram, is contracted through contaminated water sources and is not contagious. Health Minister Veena George has directed the formation of a medical board to oversee the continuous treatment of affected individuals and ensure adherence to a special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Amoebic meningoencephalitis typically occurs when people come into contact with water contaminated by amoebae, which tend to proliferate when water levels drop in the summer. Health officials are advising the public to avoid bathing in stagnant or polluted water and to exercise caution if they have had recent head surgery or injuries. The disease can also spread through steam from contaminated sources, with the amoeba entering the body through the nose when exposed to tainted water.

Treatment for this condition involves a combination of five medications, which are currently available. The Managing Director of KMSCL has been instructed to secure additional supplies of these medicines. The health authorities are addressing the situation with urgency, ensuring that those affected receive adequate care and treatment.