Know does masturbation cause heart attack

Masturbation is considered as an essential part of a healthy sex life. But there are a lot of conflicting information about sexual activities. These myths and rumours spread like wild fire. Masturbation is a normal, healthy activity — yet myths about it still abound. That is partly because this activity is, even today, highly stigmatized in many societies around the world.

Sexual activity including masturbation increases blood pressure. After ejaculation your blood pressure may slightly increase.

During sexual activity body releases a number of hormones. These hormones are the cause behind rise in your heart rate and blood pressure while you have sex or masturbate. Blood pressure increases from when you reach your sexual plateau till 10 minutes after the ejaculation and this time is same for both men and women. And the rise in the blood pressure is temporary.

But people with hypertension are at high-risk category and will have been little cautious during sex. Unchecked hypertension may increase the risk of cardiac arrest, stroke and heart attacks. The reason behind this is the excitement and other physiological changes that we experience during stimulation.

As per researches, regular physical activity, like walking or having sex, reduces the relative risk of having a heart attack.