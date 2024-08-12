Know how to enable Dark Mode in the Facebook

Mumbai: Facebook is a leading social media platform. Users can activate Dark mode on the platform.

Benefits of Dark Mode:

Reduced Eye Strain: Dark mode minimizes blue light emission, which can alleviate eye strain, particularly during nighttime use.

Improved Battery Life: For devices with OLED or AMOLED screens, dark mode helps conserve battery life by using less power to display black pixels.

Enhanced Viewing Experience: Many users find dark mode visually appealing and immersive, especially in low-light settings.

Here’s how you can enable it:

Step 1: Update the Facebook App

Make sure you have the latest version of the Facebook app installed on your device (smartphone or tablet), so that you can get the latest features, including the dark mode.

Step 2: Open App Settings

Launch the Facebook app on your device. Tap on the 3 horizontal lines located in the bottom right corner of the screen to open the menu.

Scroll down and select ‘Settings & Privacy.’

Step 3: Enable Dark Mode

In the ‘Settings & Privacy’ menu, find and tap on the ‘Dark Mode’ option. You’ll see several choices:

On

Off

System Default

Select the one that fits your preference.

Step 4: Customize Dark Mode

Facebook will enable the user to customize the dark mode settings accordingly.

The User could further adjust the level of darkness and contrast to tailor the experience to your liking.