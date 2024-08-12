Kozhikode Youth Congress Faces Allegations in Wayanad Landslide Relief Fund Scam

A controversy has emerged within the Kozhikode Youth Congress regarding a fundraiser for Wayanad landslide relief. Allegations have been made that the Youth Congress Chelannur constituency vice president, Aswin Edavalath, collected funds using the name of a KSU state leader but subsequently misused the money. The Chelannur constituency president, Ajal Divanandan, initially reported this issue, sparking a dispute. However, the leadership later denied any such complaint was ever filed.

According to the complaint from Divanandan, Edavalath and activist Anas raised funds which were alleged to be embezzled. The complaint also highlighted that these individuals did not participate in the Chelannur paper challenge for collecting essential items, and the scandal has hindered further fundraising efforts. The issue gained attention when the complaint was leaked, prompting intervention from the state leadership.

In response to the allegations, Edavalath announced plans to file a counter-complaint with the state Congress leadership, calling the accusations baseless. Subsequently, Divanandan retracted his initial complaint, claiming no such issues were raised. The Youth Congress district leadership also denied receiving any complaints related to the Chelannur fund collection.