Late-night rains trigger widespread flooding, causing traffic chaos across city

A heavy late-night downpour in Bengaluru has caused widespread flooding, leading to major disruptions across the city. Many roads are submerged, particularly in low-lying areas, and large trees have fallen, further complicating the situation and causing severe traffic jams. Authorities have temporarily closed some roads as they work to manage the flooding and clear the debris.

The worst-hit areas include Majestic, Nagwara Junction, Hebbal, Mekhri Circle, Veerasandra, Electronic City, Marathahalli, Kalyana Nagar, Puttenahalli, Varthur, Sakra Hospital, and Bellandur. The Outer Ring Road between Nagwara Junction and Hebbal is heavily flooded, leading to massive traffic congestion. Traffic on the Hebbal flyover, especially from Esteem Mall towards Mekhri Circle, has slowed considerably, while the Electronic City Elevated Road near Veerasandra is experiencing significant delays due to the rain.

In addition to the traffic chaos, several residential areas have been severely impacted. In Marathahalli, floodwaters have entered apartment complexes, and the fire brigade is working to pump out the water. At the Sonesta Silver Oak Apartments, water intrusion has caused a side wall to collapse, and cracks have appeared in a nearby under-construction building. The continuous rainfall, which began late last night, is expected to persist for the next three to four days, according to the meteorological department.