Market capitalisation of 8 of top-10 firms decline by Rs 1.67 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation (mcap) of 8 of the top-10 most valued companies fell by Rs 1.67 lakh crore last week. This drop aligns with a broader weak trend in equities, as the BSE benchmark index fell by 1,276.04 points, or 1.57%.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company

Reliance Industries saw the largest decrease in market value, dropping Rs 33,930.56 crore to Rs 19,94,765.01 crore. LIC’s market valuation fell by Rs 30,676.24 crore to Rs 7,17,001.74 crore. State Bank of India experienced a reduction of Rs 21,151.33 crore, with its valuation now at Rs 7,35,566.52 crore.

Infosys’s market cap decreased by Rs 20,973.19 crore to Rs 7,35,277.28 crore, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a decline of Rs 19,157.77 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 15,30,469.11 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market cap dropped by Rs 16,993.56 crore to Rs 8,33,396.32 crore, and ICICI Bank’s valuation fell by Rs 16,975.55 crore to Rs 8,25,201.23 crore. HDFC Bank’s market value decreased by Rs 7,095.87 crore to Rs 12,56,505.53 crore.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know what is Rakhi

Hindustan Unilever’s market capitalisation rose by Rs 12,946.24 crore to Rs 6,45,808.65 crore, and ITC’s valuation increased by Rs 8,406.26 crore to Rs 6,19,829.37 crore.

Reliance Industries remains the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.