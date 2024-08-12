PM Modi Launches 109 New Seed Varieties, Shares Rainy Interaction with Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched 109 new seed varieties developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to enhance agricultural productivity and farmer incomes. These seeds, which include high-yielding, climate-resilient, and biofortified varieties, cover 61 different crops, comprising 34 field crops and 27 horticultural varieties. The unveiling took place at Delhi’s Pusa Campus, where PM Modi engaged with farmers and scientists, continuing the interaction despite a heavy downpour, even holding umbrellas for the farmers himself.

During the event, PM Modi emphasized the importance of value addition in agriculture, particularly highlighting the benefits of natural and organic farming. He noted the increasing public trust in organic foods and encouraged farmers to gradually adopt the new seed varieties by initially planting them in small sections of their fields. The Prime Minister also praised the ongoing efforts of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in educating farmers about these innovations, urging them to proactively promote the benefits of new crop varieties each month.

The newly introduced seeds are part of the government’s broader initiative to promote sustainable and climate-resilient farming practices, which Modi has championed since 2014. These efforts include the development of biofortified crops aimed at addressing malnutrition, with connections to government schemes like the Mid-Day Meal and Anganwadi services. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, hailed the release as historic, underscoring the potential for these seeds to boost farmers’ incomes, increase production, and withstand adverse weather conditions while being rich in nutrition.