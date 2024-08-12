PM Modi to Give 11th Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to deliver his eleventh consecutive Independence Day address on August 15, marking a notable achievement in his political career. This address will be his first since securing a historic third consecutive term as Prime Minister, matching the record set by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi’s upcoming speech places him alongside Nehru and Indira Gandhi as one of the few leaders to address the nation from the Red Fort for eleven consecutive Independence Days.

Nehru delivered 17 consecutive Independence Day speeches, while Indira Gandhi spoke on August 15th 16 times, with 11 being consecutive. Modi’s upcoming speech will surpass the ten Independence Day addresses given by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Since his first address in 2014, Modi has used the platform to launch major initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission and Jan Dhan Yojana, with his speeches often featuring significant announcements and reflections on national progress.

Modi’s Independence Day speeches are known for their length, averaging 82 minutes, which is the longest in India’s history. His speeches have varied from 55 minutes in 2017 to 94 minutes in 2016, surpassing the previous longest speech by Indira Gandhi in 1972, which lasted 54 minutes. The duration of Independence Day addresses has grown over time, with Nehru’s initial speech in 1947 lasting just 24 minutes.