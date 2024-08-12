Principal of RG Kar Medical College resigns amid campus protests over trainee doctor’s murder

The Principal of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata has resigned amid widespread protests following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the college. The 32-year-old postgraduate trainee was found murdered in the seminar hall on Thursday night, an incident that has sparked nationwide outrage and led to major disruptions in healthcare services across India.

In response to the crime, ten government hospitals in Delhi have initiated an indefinite strike, halting all elective services starting Monday, August 12. The affected hospitals include Maulana Azad Medical College, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, IHBAS, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, and the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases Hospital.

The strike, organized by the Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDA), involves suspending all outpatient departments, operation theatres, and ward duties, though emergency services will continue. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has supported the strike to express solidarity with their colleagues at RG Kar and to push for justice and enhanced safety measures in medical institutions.