Rajasthan Floods: 20 Dead, Schools Closed Amidst Worsening Rain Havoc

Heavy rains in Rajasthan have led to devastating flooding, resulting in at least 20 deaths across several districts. The downpours, which began on Saturday, have caused extensive waterlogging, leading to the closure of schools in impacted areas, including Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Dausa. This measure is intended to protect students and staff from the severe weather conditions.

The intense rainfall has caused significant tragedies: five young men drowned in the overflowing Kanota Dam in Jaipur, with search operations ongoing. In Bharatpur, seven boys perished in the Banganga river, while other incidents have occurred throughout the state, including drownings and fatalities due to infrastructure collapses. The situation is particularly dire in regions like Jaipur Rural, Beawar, and Karauli, where flooding has led to multiple deaths and severe damage.

In response to the emergency, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held an urgent meeting to address the disaster and strengthen management efforts. He has advised residents to avoid waterlogged areas and follow safety protocols to prevent further incidents. The Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall, prompting ongoing vigilance and response measures.