Realme launches new budget 5G smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme new budget 5G smartphone in the Indian markets. The handset named ‘Realme C63 5G’ was launched in India on Monday (August 12).

The Realme C63 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM versions with 12GB storage are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. It is offered in Forest Green and Starry Gold colour options. The first sale of the phone will begin at 12:00pm on August 20 through Realme India website and Flipkart. As an introductory offer, customers can avail of Rs. 1,000 on payments using select bank cards.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C63 5G runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and the company is promising three years of security updates and two years of software updates for the phone. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 625nits of peak brightness, 89.97 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset alongside up to 8GB RAM. The virtual RAM feature allows users to expand the onboard RAM up to 16GB. It has the Mini Capsule 2.0 feature as well.

Realme has packed a 32-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera on the Realme C63 5G. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. It comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the new Realme C63 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Realme C63 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 10W fast charging and reverse charging support.