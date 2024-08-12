Simple steps to enable, disable call forwarding

Mumbai: Call forwarding is a feature that allows you to redirect incoming calls to another phone number or service. This feature increases productivity by ensuring that more calls are answered.

How to enable or disable call forwarding on Airtel

Here are the steps for forwarding all your incoming calls:

Step 1: Open the ‘Phone app’ on your handset.

Step 2: Dial **21*<10 digit number># (the phone number you want your calls to be forwarded to).

Step 3: Press the ‘call’ button after dialing.

Step 4: You may receive a message confirming the successful activation of call forwarding.

If you want to forward calls under specific conditions, you can use these codes in Step 2:

**21*<10 digit number># to forward each and every incoming call.

**67*<10 digit mobile number># to forward calls when you’re busy on another call.

**61**# to forward calls when the call isn’t picked up after a certain time limit.

**62*<10 digit number># to forward calls when your phone is switched off or unreachable due to low signal strength.

Here’s how to deactivate or stop call forwarding using Airtel codes:

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your mobile.

Step 2: Dial the 5-digit code to deactivate a specific kind of call forwarding:

##21# to deactivate call forwarding for all incoming calls.

##67# to deactivate call forwarding for busy calls.

##61# to deactivate call forwarding for non-answerable calls.

##62# to deactivate call forwarding for unreachable calls.

Step 3: After entering the code, press the ‘Call’ button, and the specific call forwarding will be disabled.