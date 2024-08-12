Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty close flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the in highly volatile session on August 12. At close, the BSE Sensex was down 56.99 points or 0.07 percent at 79,648.92. NSE Nifty ended at 24,347.00, down 20.50 points or 0.08 percent .

Stocks advanced on BSE were 1,945 against 2,101 stocks that declined.114 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,160. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 270, and those that hit a 52-week low was 38. In addition, 387 stocks traded in upper circuit and 282 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, ONGC, Infosys and JSW Steel. Top losers included NTPC, Britannia Industries, Adani Ports, SBI and Dr Reddy’s Labs.

BSE Midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index was up 0.5 percent. Among the sectors, FMCG, power, PSU Bank and media down 0.5-2 percent, while bank, telecom, IT, oil & gas, metal and realty up 0.3-1 percent.