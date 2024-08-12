Tungabhadra Dam Crisis Puts Karnataka, Andhra, and Telangana at Flood Risk as Crust Gate Fails

The Tungabhadra Reservoir, vital to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, faced a significant crisis when its 19th crust gate was washed away late Saturday night. This unprecedented event, the first in the dam’s history, occurred after the chain lifting the gate snapped, causing 35,000 cusecs of water to rush out instantly. Authorities have been forced to release over one lakh cusecs of water to protect the remaining structure, raising severe flood risks downstream.

To manage the situation and repair the damaged gate, experts are urgently releasing nearly half of the reservoir’s water, about 52 TMC, increasing the risk of flooding in river basin areas across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. High-alert warnings have been issued, particularly in Koppal and Raichur districts, as the sudden water discharge threatens to inundate large tracts of land.

The dam, which had been a source of joy for farmers and residents when filled just last month, now poses a serious threat. The collapse of the gate has led to the opening of all 32 remaining gates to release water and prevent further damage. As water levels rise rapidly, concerns have grown for the safety of historical monuments in Hampi. Technicians from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Mumbai are working to repair the gate using advanced technology, a process expected to take five to ten days. Meanwhile, authorities are cautiously managing water releases to mitigate the risk of a catastrophic flood.