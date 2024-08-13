Astrologer predicts trouble for Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s marriage

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently got engaged on August 8, with a private ceremony attended by their families and close friends. The engagement was officially announced by Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, who also shared photos of the event. However, controversy erupted when astrologer Venu Swamy predicted that their relationship would end due to the involvement of another woman. This prediction, made on social media, has led to widespread backlash, with many demanding action against the astrologer. The Telugu Film Journalists Association General Secretary, YJ Ram Babu, has even filed a police complaint, calling Swamy’s statements defamatory.

The controversy surrounding Venu Swamy isn’t new, as he has a history of making contentious predictions, often to gain attention. His previous predictions, like Jagan Mohan Reddy’s election win and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL title victory, have similarly stirred up public debate and trolling. There were also unconfirmed reports that Venu Swamy might participate in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss,’ which YJ Ram Babu opposed, arguing that Swamy should not be allowed on the show under any circumstances.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been in a relationship for over three years, with their engagement marking a significant step forward. However, this development has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Sobhita, in particular, has faced harsh criticism, with some labeling her as a “homewrecker,” echoing the backlash Samantha Ruth Prabhu experienced after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Despite the negative comments, the couple has decided to move forward with their plans, with their families’ blessings.