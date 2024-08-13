Delhi to See Moderate to Heavy Rain Until August 16; IMD Issues Orange Alert for These States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, August 13, with a generally cloudy sky and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms expected throughout the day. A yellow alert has been issued for the next three days, urging residents to be cautious of potential weather-related disruptions. Temperatures in the capital are expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Delhi, warning of severe rainfall that could significantly impact daily life and transportation, with residents advised to limit travel.

In response to the heavy rains, Delhi Traffic Police have reported multiple instances of waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. Notable areas affected include Najafgarh-Phirni Road, where waterlogging and the breakdown of buses have led to significant delays. Other impacted areas include Ring Road near Safdarjung Hospital and Rohtak Road, where waterlogging and potholes are causing traffic congestion. Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, predicting heavy rainfall in these regions throughout the day. The forecast includes widespread light to moderate rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall across the plains of northwest India. Heavy rainfall is expected in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, as well as parts of West and Central India, East and Northeast India, over the coming days.