Greece Wildfire: ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Blaze in Athens Injures 15

A massive wildfire has spiraled out of control in the northern suburbs of Athens, forcing the evacuation of several areas as strong winds hampered the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and water-dropping aircraft. The blaze, which erupted on Sunday about 35 kilometers northeast of Athens, has consumed numerous homes and businesses, sending a thick blanket of smoke and ash over the city. Power outages have affected parts of the capital, disrupting traffic at major intersections. The fire has injured 15 people, primarily due to smoke inhalation, as it approached a suburb just 15 kilometers from the city center. Satellite images indicate that approximately 10,000 hectares have been impacted by the blaze.

Greece has sought international assistance through Europe’s mutual civil protection mechanism, with several countries, including France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Serbia, and Spain, offering support in the form of aircraft, firefighters, and equipment. The fire, described as “exceptionally dangerous” by Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias, has proven difficult to contain due to its location on a mountain northeast of Athens. In response, authorities evacuated three hospitals, including a children’s hospital, two monasteries, and a children’s home. Residents received multiple alerts on their cellphones to evacuate, while those who refused to leave later required rescue, endangering firefighters’ lives.

The firefighting effort involves over 700 firefighters, 27 special wildfire teams, and armed forces personnel, supported by 190 vehicles, 17 planes, and 16 helicopters. The blaze has placed three Athens hospitals on high alert, with paramedics treating firefighters and civilians for burns and respiratory issues. The Athens Medical Association has advised vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, and those with health problems, to take extra precautions. The wildfire’s rapid spread has led to widespread evacuations, with the police assisting in moving more than 250 people from the path of the flames. As the country remains under high alert for wildfires until Thursday, other regions in Greece and neighboring countries like North Macedonia and Albania have also been hit by wildfires, fueled by the region’s extreme summer temperatures and strong winds. The fire season, which started early this year due to climate change, has placed immense strain on Greece’s firefighting resources, with many firefighters exhausted from months of continuous work.