Here are  reasons why you feel pain during sex

The reason behind experiencing pain during sexual intercourse could be many and not necessarily physical. Yes, even psychological health issues could be the cause behind experiencing the pain. Here are some of the reasons you could be experiencing pain during sexual intercourse:

Childbirth: Sometimes, tears or episiotomy done during giving birth to a child may later result in pain during sex. The tear the perineum during childbirth, if not healed well may hurt you later, especially while having sex.

Skin conditions: Diseases such as contact dermatitis may cause pain during sex. Skin issues may cause inflammation, ulcers or cracks on the vulva and that in turn may turn while intercourse. Inflammation caused by substances such as scented soaps and washes, lubricants or douching may also be the cause.

Vulvodynia: This disorder causes pain in and around the vulva. It is also known as vulvar vestibulitis syndrome (VVS) depending on the area of the vulva it has affected. Some people even need to opt for medication or surgery depending on the intensity.

Also Read: Basic tips to improve your sex life

Hormonal Changes: Some times decreasing levels of the female hormone estrogen may cause vaginal dryness and therefore cause pain during sex.

Vaginitis: Usually caused because of yeast or bacterial infection, this disorder may lead to pain while having sex. Contact a gynaecologist if you suffer from extreme itching and irritation around your vaginal area.

Vaginismus: A reflex contraction disorder wherein your vaginal opening tightens as a reflex action and then may cause pain while having intercourse due to the inflammation caused. Vaginismus is common and can be overcome by different forms of therapy.

Lubrication: One of the most common causes of pain during sex is a lack of lubrication. Not enough foreplay may be to blame or sometimes a drop in estrogen.

Congenital abnormality: Some women who may not be born with a fully formed vagina may experience pain. Vaginal agenesis or development of a membrane that blocks the vaginal opening aka imperforate hymen may cause dyspareunia (painful intercourse.)

Psychological issues: A lot of times it is your brain that may cause contractions in your vagina. Anxiety, depression, stress, fear of intimacy or other psychological blockages may cause your pelvic floor muscles to tighten and cause pain during intercourse.

History of sexual abuse: Abuse may be another reason that you may be experiencing pain during sexual intercourse. Not always but sometimes the lasting effects of abuse may cause your pelvic floor muscles to not open properly.