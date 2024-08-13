IMD forecasts more rain for Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert for Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued showers for Delhi-NCR today, with a generally cloudy sky and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. A yellow alert has been issued for the next three days, with temperatures expected to range between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

An orange alert has been issued for Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, where heavy rainfall is anticipated. The IMD also predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall in the Western Himalayan region and scattered rainfall across the plains of northwest India, with particularly heavy downpours expected in Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and several other states until August 18.

The IMD has also issued warnings for heavy rainfall across various regions of India, including West and Central India, East and Northeast India, and South Peninsular India, with significant precipitation expected in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Karnataka until mid-August.