India launch date of BSA Gold Star 650 announced: Details

Mumbai: Iconic British brand BSA Motorcycles under the ownership of Classic Legends announced the India launch date of its the Gold Star 650. The bike will officially debut in India on August 15, 2024. Since its relaunch in 2021, the company has expanded its reach to 23 countries across Europe and the UK.

Established in 1861 as the Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), the brand originally focused on the production of firearms. By 1903, it expanded into the motorcycle industry, launching its first model in 1910. In India, BSA motorcycles were imported during the pre-Independence era.

The BSA Gold Star 650 will come with a 652cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which is expected to develop 45bhp and 55Nm.The motorcycle gets a round headlamp with a twin-pod instrument panel. The tank houses the round BSA logo. It has a capacity of 12 litres. The seat is a single-piece unit and the design is completed by a retro tail lamp and fender combo at the back.