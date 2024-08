Indian Railways cancels several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway has announced significant disruptions to train services. The disruption in the operations will hamper multiple trains, including cancellations, diversions, short terminations, short originations, and regulations.

Cancelled trains incude:

12411: Chandigarh to Amritsar (August 24-26, 2024)

14505: Amritsar to Nangal Dam (August 14-26, 2024)

22430: Pathankot to Delhi Jn. (August 14-27, 2024, excluding August 16 & 23, 2024)

04652: Amritsar to Jaynagar (August 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 2024)

12497: Amritsar to New Delhi (August 20-26, 2024)

12357: Kolkata to Amritsar (August 17, 20, 24, 2024) via Ambala Cantt. – Rajpura – Dhuri – Ludhiana

22125: Nagpur to Amritsar (August 17, 2024) via Ambala Cantt. – Rajpura – Dhuri – Ludhiana

12549: Durg to Mctm Udhampur (August 20, 2024) via Ambala Cantt. – Rajpura – Dhuri – Ludhiana

14617: Purnia Court to Amritsar (August 20, 23, 24, 25, 2024) via Ambala Cantt. – Rajpura – Dhuri – Ludhiana

Short terminations of trains:

Some trains will be short-terminated at intermediate stations:

14630: Firozpur Cantt. to Chandigarh (August 13-25, 2024) – Terminated at Ludhiana

22551: Darbhanga to Jalandhar City (August 24, 2024) – Terminated at Ambala Cantt.

15531: Saharsa to Amritsar (August 18 & 25, 2024) – Terminated at Chandigarh

Also Read: Royal Enfield unveils Classic 350 2024: Details

Short originations of trains:

Several trains will originate from alternate stations:

14629: Chandigarh to Firozpur Cantt. (August 14-26, 2024) – Originates from Ludhiana

22552: Jalandhar City to Darbhanga (August 25, 2024) – Originates from Ambala Cantt.

15532: Amritsar to Saharsa (August 19 & 26, 2024) – Originates from Chandigarh

Regulations of trains:

The following trains will experience delays due to regulatory measures:

12920: Smvd Katra to Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (August 22, 23, 25, 2024) – Delayed by 35 to 125 minutes at Firozpur Cantt.

18104: Amritsar to Tatanagar (August 23, 2024) – Delayed by 20 minutes at Firozpur Cantt.

12925: Mumbai Central to Amritsar (August 25 & 26, 2024) – Delayed by 30 minutes at Ambala Cantt. Division