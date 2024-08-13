Karnataka Reports 68,000 HIV Cases in 2023-24

Karnataka reported 68,450 new HIV cases over the past year, as revealed by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during the launch of the ‘International Youth Day and HIV Prevention Campaign.’ The campaign, organized by the Health Department, focuses on raising HIV awareness among the youth. Despite a national decline in HIV spread, Karnataka remains significantly affected, with 2.28 lakh of India’s 24.44 lakh HIV-positive individuals residing in the state. Currently, 1.91 lakh people in Karnataka are receiving regular treatment.

The campaign aims to achieve zero new HIV infections by promoting safety measures during sexual contact and emphasizing that HIV is not a death sentence with consistent treatment. Gundu Rao pointed out that polygamy and unprotected sex are key contributors to Karnataka’s high HIV rates. To spread awareness, the campaign will employ various media, social media, and educational activities like quizzes and mural painting competitions for students. Health workers will also engage with migrant and youth communities to encourage HIV testing.

Between April and October 2023, 18,65,141 HIV tests were conducted across 475 counseling centers in Karnataka, revealing 7,696 positive cases, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.41%. Among 8,37,709 pregnant women tested, 327 were found to be infected. To prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV, the Health Department plans to implement mandatory testing in hospitals, aiming to eliminate this mode of transmission by 2025. The comprehensive campaign seeks to reduce the spread of HIV and improve the lives of those affected in the state.