Kerala Govt Allocates ?18 Lakh for Theatre Screenings of Achievements in 5 States

The Kerala government has allocated ?18 lakh to showcase its achievements in five Indian states. A short video highlighting the state’s accomplishments will be screened in 100 theaters across major cities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi as part of this promotional effort.

The decision came after a working group of senior officials made recommendations. The production of the video will be outsourced to external agencies, and it is planned to be displayed in theaters for at least 28 days.

In addition to this initiative, the Kerala government previously allocated ?2.46 crore to install 364 hoardings across the state as part of the Navakeralam campaign. The campaign’s expenses have escalated from an initial estimate of ?55 crore, with additional costs including ?48 lakh for a cultural procession, ?16.99 lakh for bus advertisements, and ?41.21 lakh for railway jingles.