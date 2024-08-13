Kerala Prepares for Heavy Rainfall; Orange Alert Issued in Two Districts

Kerala is facing another day of heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange alerts for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Tuesday, August 13. Other districts, including Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, are under a yellow alert. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms and intense rainfall in the coming days, prompting authorities to ban fishing along the Kerala coast. Residents have been urged to stay vigilant against the risks of landslides, mudslides, and flooding in areas prone to heavy downpours.

In addition to the rain warnings, strong winds are expected to affect various regions. The southern coast of Kerala, the Lakshadweep region, the central-western Arabian Sea, adjacent central-eastern Arabian Sea, southwestern Bay of Bengal, adjacent southeastern Bay of Bengal, and central Bay of Bengal may experience winds ranging from 35 to 45 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 55 kmph. Rough weather is anticipated in these areas, posing further challenges for those living in or near these regions.

A strong wind warning has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, covering the southern coast of Kerala, Lakshadweep, and parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds are expected to remain between 35 and 45 kmph, with gusts up to 55 kmph, and rough seas are likely. As a precaution, fishing activities have been prohibited in these areas for the next two days.